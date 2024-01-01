Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Microsoft Mesh on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Microsoft Mesh enables presence and shared experiences from anywhere – on any device – through mixed reality applications.

Website: microsoft.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Microsoft Mesh. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.