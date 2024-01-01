Microsoft announced the release of Microsoft Entra, which encompasses all of Microsoft’s identity and access capabilities. The Entra family includes Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD), as well as two new product categories: Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) and decentralised identity. The products in the Entra family will help provide secure access to everything for everyone, by providing identity and access management, cloud infrastructure entitlement management, and identity verification. Microsoft Entra will verify all types of identities and secure, manage, and govern their access to any resource. The new Microsoft Entra product family will: * Protect access to any app or resource for any user. * Secure and verify every identity across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. * Discover and govern permissions in multi-cloud environments. * Simplify the user experience with real-time intelligent access decisions.

Website: entra.microsoft.com

