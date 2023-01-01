Micro Focus is one of the world’s largest enterprise software providers, delivering mission-critical technology to more than 40,000 customers around the globe. With a broad portfolio underpinned by a deep inventory of advanced analytics, the company helps customers run and transform their business. This enables them to adapt to evolving market conditions and effectively compete in the digital economy over the long term. Micro Focus does this by delivering solutions that bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies to protect IT investments. That is High Tech, Low Drama.

Website: microfocus.com

