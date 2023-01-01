WebCatalogWebCatalog
Michaels Stores

Michaels Stores

michaels.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Michaels Stores app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Michaels Stores, Inc. is a privately held chain of 1,252 American and Canadian arts and crafts stores, as of January 2021. It is one of North America's largest provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral and wall décor, and merchandise for makers and do-it-yourself home decorators.

Website: michaels.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Michaels Stores. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Lowe's

Lowe's

lowes.com

JOANN

JOANN

joann.com

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond

bedbathandbeyond.com

Vanguard

Vanguard

investor.vanguard.com

Threat Stack

Threat Stack

app.threatstack.com

Bass Pro

Bass Pro

basspro.com

Kirkland's Home

Kirkland's Home

kirklands.com

AAA

AAA

aaa.com

Albertsons

Albertsons

albertsons.com

DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean

cloud.digitalocean.com

Minted

Minted

minted.com

Bench Accounting

Bench Accounting

bench.co