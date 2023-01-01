WebCatalogWebCatalog
MEGA

MEGA

mega.nz

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the MEGA app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Mega (stylised in uppercase as MEGA) or Mega.nz is a cloud storage and file hosting service offered by Mega Limited, an Auckland-based company. The service is offered primarily through web-based apps. Mega mobile apps are also available for Windows Phone, Android and iOS. Mega is known for its large 50 GB storage allocation for free accounts.The website and service was launched on 19 January 2013, by Kim Dotcom, who had founded the now-defunct service Megaupload. However, in 2015 Kim Dotcom disassociated himself from the service and stated that the New Zealand government had seized the shares of a Chinese investor and has control of the site. Mega Limited responded that the authorities have not interfered with its operations.

Website: mega.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to MEGA. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Microsoft OneDrive

Microsoft OneDrive

onedrive.live.com

Vistara

Vistara

airvistara.com

Paltalk

Paltalk

commerce.paltalk.com

Microsoft Sharepoint

Microsoft Sharepoint

support.microsoft.com

4shared

4shared

4shared.com

Upload.io

Upload.io

upload.io

Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand

airnewzealand.com

Backblaze

Backblaze

backblaze.com

Wasabi

Wasabi

console.wasabisys.com

Amazon Drive

Amazon Drive

amazon.com

Unleashed Software

Unleashed Software

go.unleashedsoftware.com

Gfycat

Gfycat

gfycat.com