Mediktor was founded in Spain in 2011 by Oscar García-Esquirol, an intensive care provider, and Cristian Pascual, an industrial engineer. It is the most advanced clinically validated AI-based medical assistant for triage and pre-diagnosis that guides patients to the right level of care at the right time – improving access while enabling more efficient care navigation. Powered by a sophisticated AI engine that enables users to converse naturally in several languages, Mediktor’s white-labeled SaaS is omnichannel and can be easily embedded into any interface (web, mobile, desktop). Mediktor’s customers include health plans, hospital and health systems, telehealth, and pharmaceutical companies.

Website: mediktor.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mediktor. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.