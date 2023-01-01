Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for MDN Web Docs on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

The MDN Web Docs site provides information about Open Web technologies including HTML, CSS, and APIs for both Web sites and progressive web apps.

Website: mozilla.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to MDN Web Docs. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.