MDEX.COM supports the decentralized cross-chain transaction protocols of BSC, HECO and ETH, and ranks first in the DEX rankings by CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. MDEX.COM innovatively combines the different advantages of various basic public chains, and creates a well-rounded and composite DEX ecosystem with high performance. The "dual mining" mechanism of liquidity mining and transaction mining brings greater returns to the participants, and the transaction fee “repurchase and burn” mechanism realizes a closed and self-driven loop for value capture. It runs on the HECO,ETH and Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Users can use MDEX Bridge to realize cross-chain interoperability between HECO, ETH and BSC.

Website: mdex.com

