Mately is a simple tool that helps individuals and small teams manage their contacts. Our mission is to offer teams the ability to leverage their biggest asset - their contacts - with a simple and easy-to-use app. Our goal is to become the reference solution both for people who need personal CRM and for teams that need to work with many contacts (startups, investors, HR/recruiters, salespeople, PR/marketing/event managers, etc.).

Website: mately.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mately. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.