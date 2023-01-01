Yanka Industries, Inc., doing business as MasterClass, is an American online education subscription platform on which students can access tutorials and lectures pre-recorded by experts in various fields. The concept for MasterClass was conceived by David Rogier and Aaron Rasmussen. The classes are typically not interactive, though at least one course included interactive assignments where the student acted with other students, either in person or over Skype.

Website: masterclass.com

