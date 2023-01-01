Mapsly
Location Intelligence for Any CRM or Spreadsheet. 80+ geo-tools for your CRM or spreadsheet: customizable map with colorized markers and heat maps, multi-day optimized routing with a regular visit planner, territory management and prospect discovery, no-code automation with a powerful record search by distance. Or embed a map with live data into your website or dashboard.
