Mappedin
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: mappedin.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Mappedin on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Mappedin is the leading provider of indoor 3D mapping software. Our platform provides powerful indoor navigation experiences and the Mappedin CMS serves as the foundational layer. A source of truth for your property maps, the CMS creates collaboration across organizations to maintain accurate data in real-time. A powerful indoor intelligence mapping platform, Mappedin provides you with a cutting-edge mapping system and intuitive wayfinding apps. A source of truth for your property maps, our Map Editor creates collaboration across organizations to maintain accurate maps and location data in real-time.
Categories:
Website: mappedin.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mappedin. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.