MapsGPT is an AI-powered tool focused on generating custom maps with pinned locations based on users' preferences and search entries. It uses technologies presented by OpenAI and Proxi to generate these interactive maps in a matter of seconds. This tool covers a wide range of interests and locations, helping users explore different environments, from specific interest points like flea markets or date spots to geographical locations across North America. Users can also generate maps for specialized interests like secret societies in Washington DC, spots for romantic sunrise viewing in San Francisco, or even mysterious independent bookstores with rare finds in Portland. Additionally, MapsGPT serves as a useful trip planning tool, offering features like 'Places Near an Area', 'History Explorer', and 'Vibe Search' to customize your travel experience. Notably, after generating a map, MapsGPT offers users an editable copy of their map. Users can sign in to revisit previously made maps, a valuable feature for frequent travelers or researchers. It's worth mentioning that MapsGPT, while meticulous in sourcing its data, emphasizes that its maps are aggregated from existing data and it's recommended to verify the details of locations before planning any activities or trips.

