Mapotic

Mapotic

Website: mapotic.com

Mapotic is a cloud platform that helps organizations leverage geolocation data and build map based applications. It offers several products including an interactive map builder, geolocation data processing platform, mobile apps and solutions for real or near real time visualization of changing data inputs. Simplifying location data work and enabling engaging map visualizations, Mapotic powers companies to create applications their users love.

Categories:

Productivity
Location Intelligence Software

Website: mapotic.com

