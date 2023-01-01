The easy way to join your friends' adventures. Share plans. Keep contact. Discover colivings. Mapmelon is an app to maintain contact with people you already know. Our main goal is to help users be updated about their friends' Locations and Colivings so they can share more moments and discover the world together.

Website: mapmelon.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mapmelon. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.