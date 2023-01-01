WebCatalog
Mangomint

Mangomint

app.mangomint.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Mangomint on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Next-generation salon & spa software. Save time and do more with a beautiful interface and smart automations that replace time-consuming tasks.

Website: mangomint.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mangomint. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Fresha

Fresha

fresha.com

Infisical

Infisical

app.infisical.com

Plandok

Plandok

app.plandok.com

Claude

Claude

claude.ai

ClickUp

ClickUp

app.clickup.com

WellnessLiving

WellnessLiving

wellnessliving.com

Dorik

Dorik

app.dorik.io

Booker

Booker

signin.booker.com

JobNimbus

JobNimbus

app.jobnimbus.com

Vagaro

Vagaro

vagaro.com

COR

COR

cor.works

zyBooks

zyBooks

learn.zybooks.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy