More than 5 million people across India are using nearbuy right now to discover restaurants, spa, salons, movie halls, amusement parks and fun things to do nearby while saving money. We have thousands of cashback offers, deals, discounts & coupons on restaurants, buffets, amusement parks, theme parks, pizzas, spa, massages, salons, beauty therapies, gyms, movie tickets, gift cards, activities and many more. With exclusive offers, cashback deals, coupons & great discounts, what’s not to love! You can save money every time you visit a restaurant, book a spa, get a massage, enjoy a ride in a theme park, watch a movie, plan a weekend getaway, simply go parasailing or buy a gift card! Additionally, you can also get exciting cashback offers & discount coupons on every purchase you make for a restaurant, spa, salon, gift card, amusement park or more! Our partners include India's top restaurant, spa, salon brands - KFC, Barbeque Nation, Dominos, Pizza Hut, PVR, INOX, Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), Smaaash, McDonald’s, Water Kingdom, Essel World, Kidzania, O2 Spa, Big Bazaar, Amazon, Myntra, Jabong, Looks salon. Overall, nearbuy works with 68,000+ restaurants, spas, salons, amusement parks, movie halls, gift card brands across 33 cities in the country, offering the best deals.

Website: nearbuy.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to nearbuy. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.