WebCatalog
Salonist

Salonist

salonist.io

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Salonist on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

#1 Salon Software For Salons & Spas. Salonist is the #1 salon software for beauty businesses like spas, massage parlors, and barber shops to effectively manage various operations related to staff and customers. You get a suite of powerful tools that help you smoothly operate your beauty business, saving time and effort. Salon owners can effectively manage billing, inventory, marketing, payrolling, and more with this versatile beauty salon booking software at their convenience.

Website: salonist.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Salonist. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Booker

Booker


Plandok

Plandok

plandok.com

Flight Schedule Pro

Flight Schedule Pro

flightschedulepro.com

BookLUX

BookLUX

booklux.com

BizMaster

BizMaster

mybizmaster.com

Hisab

Hisab

hisab.co

DEAR

DEAR


Condobox

Condobox


EQUP

EQUP

equp.com

Fresha for business

Fresha for business

fresha.com

Haraworks

Haraworks

haravan.com

NilearOS

NilearOS

nilearos2.web.app

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy