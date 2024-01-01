Make your image 3D is an AI-powered tool that allows users to convert 2D images into 3D ones. It uses an AI model to extract depth from the image, and offers two quality settings: Small MiDaS v21 and Large MiDaS v21. It can be used with either an image URL or a file upload. It also allows users to generate a shareable link or embed code for the image, and on iOS devices it can be downloaded manually. This tool is designed to provide an easy way for users to add 3D elements to their images.

Website: make3d.app

