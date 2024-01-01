Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Mainvest on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

The investment platform for Main Street. Mainvest supports local small business ecosystems by allowing the community to invest directly into local small businesses while providing access to capital on friendly terms for entrepreneurs.

Website: mainvest.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mainvest. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.