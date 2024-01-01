Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Uplyft Capital on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Uplyft Capital is a small business funder established in 2012. We believe in empowering successful small business owners by providing working capital quickly and efficiently. Our technology platform assesses cash flow, growth and character and doesn’t focus as much on personal credit as banks and credit unions do. As a result, we often get owners funded quickly, often within 24hrs.

Website: uplyftcapital.com

