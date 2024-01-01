Anaxago

Anaxago

Website: anaxago.com

Anaxago brings together investors looking for new ways to invest and unique investment opportunities in real-estate and in startups. Anaxago contributes to the development of a financial model that helps the economy give individuals direct access to tomorrow's businesses. By allocating a portion of their savings to financing start-ups, the community participates in the development of the economy, of innovation and of employment.
Categories:
Finance
Other Business Finance Providers

