Mailosaur
mailosaur.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Mailosaur app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Mailosaur is email testing software that lets you capture and test email, helping you build, test and present your product.
Website: mailosaur.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mailosaur. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.