Top Mailosaur Alternatives

Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...
Postman Web
postman.com
Postman makes API development easy. Our platform offers the tools to simplify each step of the API building process and streamlines collaboration so you can create better APIs faster.
UserTesting
usertesting.com
UserTesting is fundamentally changing the way digital products and experiences are built and delivered by helping organizations get insights from customers–from creation through execution. Built on top of a world-class, on-demand sourcing engine, customers can receive fast, high quality, opt-in feed...
BrowserStack
browserstack.com
BrowserStack is a cloud web and mobile testing platform that enables developers to test their websites and mobile applications across on-demand browsers, operating systems and real mobile devices, without requiring users to install or maintain an internal lab of virtual machines, devices or emulator...
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-on...
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
Create advanced email marketing campaigns with features like automation, landing pages and surveys. Get free access to premium features with a 14-day trial!
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experie...
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid (also known as Twilio SendGrid) is a Denver, Colorado-based customer communication platform for transactional and marketing email. The company was founded by Isaac Saldana, Jose Lopez, and Tim Jenkins in 2009, and incubated through the Techstars accelerator program. As of 2017, SendGrid ha...
Qase
qase.io
Qase is a modern test management tool built for QA and Dev teams with a modern and simple interface and powerful features. That's why thousands of organizations from all over the world are switching to Qase. It is an all-in-one test management solution. It includes test case management, defect manag...
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along wit...
Mailtrap
mailtrap.io
Mailtrap is an Email Delivery Platform for dev teams to test, send, and control email infrastructure in one place, and it’s supported by 150K+ monthly active users. Mailtrap provides all the needed tools to work with emails. Email Testing - to test your emails in staging, dev, and QA environments. E...
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Discover your visitors issues and doubts with a better user testing tool. The only user testing tool that requires no subscription or monthly fees to get unlimited access to all features, with no hidden upgrade fees. Get better insights from our panel of high quality testers. Unlimited users, unlimi...
Sauce Labs
saucelabs.com
In a world that relies on code, Sauce Labs strives to make it work for everyone, everywhere and every time. This is digital confidence. Sauce Labs is the leading provider of continuous test and error reporting solutions that gives companies confidence to deliver a trusted digital brand experience to...
Ghost Inspector
ghostinspector.com
Ghost Inspector is an automated browser testing service that allow you to monitor and test your websites using real browsers from the cloud. We offer a cohesive solution for easily creating, recording, managing and running your tests. Review detailed test results and get notified when failures occur...
Emma
myemma.com
Emma by Marigold helps marketers create and deliver personalized, targeted email and SMS campaigns that drive real business results. Whether you are a team of one or a globally distributed team, our resources make it easier for you to build simple, data-driven campaigns that connect and convert acro...
Browserling
browserling.com
Browserling is a web-based solution for quickly cross-browser test the websites in all the most popular browsers.
Virtuoso
virtuoso.qa
The functional UI and end-to-end testing tool. Combining Robotic Process Automation, AI/ML, and Natural Language Programming to deliver an unrivaled authoring experience, while reducing test maintenance to near zero.
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engag...
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It’s a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really impro...
UiPath
uipath.com
UiPath is a global software company for robotic process automation (RPA) founded in Romania by Daniel Dines and Marius Tîrcă and headquartered in New York City. The company's software monitors user activity to automate repetitive front and back office tasks, including those performed using other bus...
TestProject
testproject.io
TestProject is the world's first 100% free test automation platform for Web, Android, iOS and API testing, trusted by over 150,000 users in the testing community. TestProject helps testers and developers ensure quality with speed, by eliminating maintenance & setup hassles and empowering Selenium & ...
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy is a next-generation insights company. Powered by Gen. AI, GetWhy's end-to-end insights platform delivers best-in-class quality consumer insights at unprecedented speed and at a fraction of the cost of traditional insights companies. GetWhy puts your marketing idea, concept, or content in fro...
UserZoom
userzoom.com
UserZoom (Now part of UserTesting), empowers Design, Research, Product, and Marketing teams to create the digital experiences their customers demand. Whether you need to inform quick design iterations or democratize UX research across global teams, UserZoom’s products and services can help you quick...
Rainforest QA
rainforestqa.com
Rainforest QA is a no-code test automation platform powered by AI. It optionally includes a test automation service to take test creation and maintenance completely off your team’s plate — for less than a quarter of the cost of hiring a QA engineer. Talk to us about customizing a plan to fit your ne...
Parcel
parcel.io
The Email Coding Platform. Code, preview, and collaborate using the development platform designed for email. Parcel is the way brands and agencies code high-quality emails.
Loadster
loadster.app
Loadster is a cloud-hybrid load testing solution for high-performance websites and applications. Load test your sites to find bottlenecks, improve stability, and optimize user experience.
Email on Acid
emailonacid.com
As the industry leader in email preparation, Email on Acid offers the world's most comprehensive and flexible automated email pre-deployment platform. Developers, marketers, and enterprise organizations deliver email perfection, achieve efficiencies, improve marketing ROI, and protect brand reputati...
LambdaTest
app.lambdatest.com
LambdaTest is a leading digital experience testing cloud that helps developers and testers ship code faster. With over 10,000 enterprise customers and over 2,000,000 users spanning 130 countries, developers and testers depend on LambdaTest to accelerate their quality assurance process and deliver pr...
MailUp
mailup.com
MailUp is a simple and scalable solution to create, automate and customize Email, SMS, and Messaging Apps marketing campaigns. Trusted by 10,000+ customers worldwide, it offers advanced automation features and best-of-breed technology for your marketing strategies. A complete solution for multichan...
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
Global App Testing is a crowdtesting solution that enables QA, product, UX, engineering, localization and digital teams to test their product and experience in over 189 countries with 90,000+ professionally vetted professionals who test using real devices in real environments on hundreds of device c...