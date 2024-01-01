WebCatalog

mailboxlayer

mailboxlayer

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: mailboxlayer.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for mailboxlayer on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Mailboxlayer is a free, simple and powerful JSON API offering instant email address validation & verification via syntax checks, typo and spelling checks, SMTP checks, free and disposable provider filtering, and much more. Its system is REST-based, secured by 256-bit HTTPS encryption, and pursuing the goal of assisting developers and businesses in fighting fraudulent users and increasing success rates of email campaigns.

Categories:

Software Development
Transactional Email Software

Website: mailboxlayer.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to mailboxlayer. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

SendGrid

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

oracle.com

Mailtrap

Mailtrap

mailtrap.io

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

Mailjet

Mailjet

mailjet.com

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Zoho ZeptoMail

Zoho ZeptoMail

zoho.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.