Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Mail.gw on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Mail.gw is a service that provides users with a free, anonymous, and temporary email address that expires after 10 minutes. This type of disposable email solution is useful for various situations where you don't want to expose your personal email address

Website: mail.gw

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mail.gw. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.