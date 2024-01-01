Maigon AI is a state-of-the-art AI tool for contract review that is designed to save thousands of hours spent on manual contract review. It integrates deep learning technology to ensure maximum accuracy and efficiency. It is used by large corporate clients with high volumes of data processing agreements (DPAs) and other types of contracts, such as privacy policies, non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), and product supply agreements. Maigon AI offers document-specific contract review modules and contract type-agnostic API. It can review contracts from the perspectives of data controller, data processor, organization, and data subject. For DPAs, it provides an instant compliance report with extracted clauses, concepts, terms, highlighted risks, and compliance recommendations. For privacy policies, it provides an instant compliance report with extracted clauses and recommendations. For NDAs, it provides an instant report with compliance insights and extracted clauses. For product supply agreements, it provides an instant report with insights and extracted clauses.

Website: maigon.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Maigon. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.