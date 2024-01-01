At Magnifi we are changing the way that people think about video conferencing Our embeddable video widget allows for users to embed video collaboration at strategic points in their workflow to accomplish different business tasks. Our default configurations make this easy as they are embeddable via iFrame, JavaScript SDK, or WordPress plugin. Entry for the Widget is at no cost with a charge for enterprise level integrations.

Website: magnifi.io

