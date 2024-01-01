magnifi.io
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: magnifi.io
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for magnifi.io on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
At Magnifi we are changing the way that people think about video conferencing Our embeddable video widget allows for users to embed video collaboration at strategic points in their workflow to accomplish different business tasks. Our default configurations make this easy as they are embeddable via iFrame, JavaScript SDK, or WordPress plugin. Entry for the Widget is at no cost with a charge for enterprise level integrations.
Categories:
Website: magnifi.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to magnifi.io. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.