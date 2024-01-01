Bytebot

Website: bytebot.ai

Bytebot simplifies and streamlines web tasks by translating natural language prompts into browser automation, including clicks, form filling, and data extraction. The platform and SDK enables users to develop robust, dynamic web automation scripts that adapt alongside changing web environments. Effortless to use and easy to integrate, Bytebot helps users boost their workflow efficiency and drive growth, all without the complexity.

