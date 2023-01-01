Magicseaweed
MSW is the oldest, most popular and most detailed free long range surf forecast on the web. Whether you're a travelling pro, big wave afficiando, local hero or weekend warrior, with a little effort you can use our tools to score more of the right waves across the globe. Every month 1.5 million surfers all over the world check MSW before they hit the beach. MSW isn't about telling you where to go or when, instead providing you with the tools to become your own surf forecasting expert. With a little of your time and the help we provide you can accurately make the call wherever you choose to surf.
Website: magicseaweed.com
