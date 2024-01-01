Magic Studio

Photobooth uses your own photos to train a custom AI model that represents your appearance and can then generate your headshots and profile pictures in various AI modeled styles. The quality of Profile Pictures Photo Booth can create is directly dependent on the pictures you upload. You should try to have as many different perspectives on your face, eyes, looking at these from different angles. Each picture should tell Photo Booth more new information about your appearance and features. The things that are constant from picture to picture (glasses, facial hair) will get reinforced and will show up beautifully in the Profile Pictures. Changing backgrounds will help you highlight your face and features as constant among the pictures. Once you upload the pictures and pre-select your styles, the model can take between 30 minutes to 2 hours to train. Once the training is completed, your profile pictures are generated using the newly trained model. Once your profile pictures are generated you will be notified by email or push notification depending on where you started the process. You can download the profile pictures and show them off across your various socials!

Website: magicstudio.com

