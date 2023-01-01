WebCatalog
Ever tried googling for a pose or asking your friend to pose for your artwork? Then you should download and try Magic Poser! Magic Poser is the leading app for posing 3D characters, creating 3D scenes and setting up stunning lighting effects. 12+ million artists use our app to draw better and faster. Start creating poses within minutes on your mobile devices today! Magic Poser is extremely user-friendly and powerful. A must-have app for figure drawing, illustration, comics, storyboarding, concept art, sculpting, fitness instructions, and more!

Website: magicposer.com

