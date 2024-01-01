MachEye’s augmented analytics platform transforms the way organizations integrate their data, decisions, and operations. While current business intelligence platforms only answer “what” questions on data, MachEye helps users answer “what, why, and how” scenarios for everyone at an organization. Decision makers at any level can now receive actionable insights and recommendations through a “Google like” search experience and “YouTube like” audio-visual experience, in addition to charts and self-service analytics. MachEye adds an actionable “play” button to data! For more information, visit https://www.macheye.com.

