M-Lab Speed Test

M-Lab's Speed Test provides advanced diagnostics of the performance of your broadband connection through quick measurements. Measurement Lab (M-Lab) provides the largest collection of open Internet performance data on the planet. As a consortium of research, industry, and public-interest partners, M-Lab is dedicated to providing an ecosystem for the open, verifiable measurement of global network performance.

Website: measurementlab.net

