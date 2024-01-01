WebCatalog

Luigi's Box

Luigi's Box

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: luigisbox.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Luigi's Box on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Luigi's Box is a product search and discovery solution suitable for any e-commerce platform. Luigi's Box magic starts with detailed analytics dashboards giving you all the relevant information about the performance of search & navigation elements on your site. Learn more about the performance of your platform and ensure the best results thanks to AI-powered Search, Recommender, and Product Listing. Give your visitors the ultimate tools to discover your products as efficiently as possible. Luigi's Box is software that you and your customers will enjoy using.

Categories:

Productivity
Enterprise Search Software

Website: luigisbox.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Luigi's Box. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Guru

Guru

getguru.com

Algolia

Algolia

algolia.com

Glean

Glean

glean.com

AlphaSense

AlphaSense

alpha-sense.com

Akooda

Akooda

akooda.co

Conversica

Conversica

conversica.com

You Might Also Like

Algolia

Algolia

algolia.com

RackCoach

RackCoach

rackcoach.com

Labra

Labra

labra.io

Tars

Tars

hellotars.com

June

June

june.so

Google Programmable Search Engine

Google Programmable Search Engine

google.com

Search.io

Search.io

search.io

LinkSpree

LinkSpree

linkspree.io

Bright Cellars

Bright Cellars

brightcellars.com

Crownpeak

Crownpeak

crownpeak.com

FlairPost

FlairPost

flairpost.com

UserVoice

UserVoice

uservoice.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.