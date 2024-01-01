WebCatalog

Loop & Tie

The Loop & Tie gift management platform helps businesses send sustainable, personalized gifts to audiences around the world. Mass production is bad for the environment and bad for the world. Every gift in the Loop & Tie marketplace comes from small or minority-owned businesses, or companies working to make a positive impact on environmental sustainability. As the first (and only!) carbon regenerative gifting platform, we're doing our part, too. With every gift shipped, you’re making a net positive carbon impact through our land restoration and regenerative agriculture initiatives.

Business
Rewards and Incentives Software

