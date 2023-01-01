Logz.io
app.logz.io
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Logz.io app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Logz.io is a cloud observability platform providing Log Management built on ELK, Infrastructure Monitoring based on Prometheus, and an ELK-based Cloud SIEM.
Website: logz.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Logz.io. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Datadog
app.datadoghq.com
SolarWinds
app.samanage.com
Better Uptime
betteruptime.com
Ignitur
app.ignitur.com
Logtail
logtail.com
Papertrail
papertrailapp.com
Dayforce
dayforcehcm.com
Aruba Cloud
arubacloud.com
Vantage Circle
app.vantagecircle.com
Sematext
apps.sematext.com
Keep
platform.keephq.dev
HashiCorp Cloud Platform
portal.cloud.hashicorp.com