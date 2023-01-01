WebCatalogWebCatalog
Logilica

Logilica

logilica.io

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Logilica app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Manage your engineering productivity to execute with confidence. Logilica brings visibility to engineering leaders to manage their velocity, DevEx health, and team alignment with business priorities.

Website: logilica.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Logilica. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Jellyfish

Jellyfish

app.jellyfish.co

Code Climate Quality

Code Climate Quality

codeclimate.com

Motiv

Motiv

app.motiv.team

Assembly

Assembly

my.joinassembly.com

Metronome Growth Systems

Metronome Growth Systems

metronomesoftware.com

ThoughtExchange

ThoughtExchange

my.thoughtexchange.com

Opal

Opal

login.ouropal.com

Liveli Planner

Liveli Planner

app.liveliplanner.com

MaintainX

MaintainX

app.getmaintainx.com

DynaDo

DynaDo

app.dynado.com

Fleetio

Fleetio

secure.fleetio.com

SportsLine

SportsLine

sportsline.com