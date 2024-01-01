Faros AI
Website: faros.ai
Faros AI is your Infrastructure for Engineering Operations - Single pane view across velocity, quality, goals, and more! Faros integrates all your engineering data sources to give you holistic visibility into the entire software development lifecycle. It takes the guesswork out of planning so that you can make decisions, allocate resources and improve productivity based on actual data. Adding a new data source is as simple as flipping a switch, even if it is a homegrown system.
