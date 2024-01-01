LOGIC ERP

LOGIC ERP

Our expertise in providing integrated ERP Software, Retail & POS Software to thousands of customers till date, helped them to meet their business goals. ERP solutions developed by LOGIC are characterized for its flexibility and scalability to aide in business growth of the customers in the time ahead. Cost-effective solutions that are designed for specific needs and verticals, help mid-sized to large business ventures to address issues, review business performances and assist in making strategic decisions to thrive in the markets. Our assorted range of software is developed for diversified laterals and fields in a business. Instead of a generic one-size-fits all solutions, our portfolio includes Industry-specific, Vertical-specific and Module-specific ERP Software applications that are comprehensively available under an array of LOGIC Solutions. Headquartered in Mohali, Punjab, the company has its own operational facility, branch offices and associated partners in every metropolitan cities of India. Equipped with a fleet of exceptionally skilled and qualified hands of professionals, we are the pioneers in providing the best solutions in the form ERPs and Vertical-specific Software & Applications that bridges the gap between stores & headquarters, thereby making it easier to access real-time data & information across various stages. Justifying the LOGIC Mantra, the solutions and services are focused to Inspire Markets and Aspire Businesses. Over the span of twenty progressive years, we, as a company, carved the forte of best in industry with at-par business solutions for our customers. We take pride in establishing the trust of our esteemed clients and partners and share the joy of success and achievements with the entire fraternity associated with LOGIC ERP.
Categories:
Business
ERP Systems

