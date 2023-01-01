Lodgify
app.lodgify.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Lodgify app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Easily create a website with a “Book Now” function and manage all your reservations from one place with our all-in-one vacation rental software solution.
Website: lodgify.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Lodgify. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.