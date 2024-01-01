LiveCaster 3

Livecaster is a windows based app that allows users to go live with pre-recorded videos on Facebook & YouTube and other live video platforms. It also supports multiple social media accounts. Get more views and get a bigger audience by using live videos for video marketing. This traffic booster provides RTMP support so you can go live on all the live platforms. It gives detailed training and 24/6 live chat support and does not need any third party app.

Website: livecaster.in

