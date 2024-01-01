Linqia
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: linqia.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Linqia on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Linqia is the leading influencer marketing platform that delivers guaranteed influencer ROI for the enterprise. Linqia’s unique combination of strategy and technology provides the world’s largest brands and their agencies with seamless execution.
Website: linqia.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Linqia. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.