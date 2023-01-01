Welcome to the Lindywell App: Pilates and Balanced Living by Robin Long. Inside you’ll experience Lindywell’s approach of Pilates at the core, nourishment (not restriction), and a thriving mindset, all at your fingertips. Pilates is a full body, posture-restoring, and centering exercise that is ideal for every age and body type. Through mindful movement you’ll connect to your body and work your muscles in a whole new way. Not to mention, you can get results in as little as 15 minutes a day and there is no equipment required to get started.

Website: lindywell.com

