Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Lightcast on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

The world’s most comprehensive labor market data, delivered in simple, easy-to-understand tools.

Website: lightcast.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Lightcast. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.