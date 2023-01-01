Buy unique products in the comfort of your home at Lidl prices! Free delivery from PLN 199! Free returns! New offers every week! Lidl Poland Lidl Stiftung & Co. KG is a German international discount retailer chain that operates over 11,000 stores across Europe and the United States.

Website: lidl.pl

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Lidl Polska. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.