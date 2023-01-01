Find out about our latest promotions and offers first hand! Save with Lidl's own brand products! View our current Lidl discount newspaper online! Lidl Hungary Lidl Stiftung & Co. KG is a German international discount retailer chain that operates over 11,000 stores across Europe and the United States.

Website: lidl.hu

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Lidl Magyarország. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.