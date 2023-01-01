Legalysis
legalysis.co
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Legalysis app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
AI and LLM powered tool for analyzing and summarizing legal documents. Leverage the power of AI and LLM to understand complex legal documents with ease.
Website: legalysis.co
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Legalysis. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.