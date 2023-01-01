Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Leave Dates on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Leave Dates is the ultimate staff leave planner for small and medium-sized businesses, streamlining leave management processes with minimum fuss, freeing up time and improving office culture in one fell swoop.

Website: leavedates.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Leave Dates. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.