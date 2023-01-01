WebCatalog

LeadSwift is a cloud-based lead generation and outreach platform. With the click of a button, it can find all local businesses (such as “Restaurants in Toronto”) and tell you everything you need to sell products/services to them - including whether they have website issues, are running ads, SEO problems, poor ratings, missing social profiles, and much more! It also provides you with the business’ contact information – along with those of specific people working there (including their names, email addresses, roles, and even social profiles!). You can then automate your personalized outreach directly through LeadSwift, including any follow-ups.

Business
Other Lead Generation Software

